Samsung Electronics widened the mandate of Mobile eXperience (MX) business president TM Roh to include being acting head of the Device eXperience (DX) division, changes undertaken following the death of co-CEO Han Jong-hee last week.

Former vice chair Han had led the DX unit and Samsung’s Digital Appliances Division.

The DX unit comprises Samsung’s mobile and consumer electronics businesses.

Roh also leads the company’s corporate design centre and will hold the DX position until the board names a replacement to Han.

Jun Young-hyun was made sole CEO last week and took over as president of the chip business (Device Solution) in May 2024.

Samsung also appointed Choi Won-joon to the newly created position of COO of the MX business.

Choi also serves as president of the R&D office and MX business’ global operation team.