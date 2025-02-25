Verizon and AT&T successfully demonstrated direct-to-device (D2D) video calls using AST SpaceMobile’s five low Earth orbit BlueBird satellites.

Video calls to common smartphones are the next step after the companies received special temporary authority (STA) from the Federal Communications Commission last month to test the satellite broadband network in the US.

AST SpaceMobile is using Verizon and AT&T’s 850MHz spectrum, which is compatible with standard smartphones, for a non-continuous direct-to-device service in the US.

Collectively, the five birds will provide around an hour combined of connectivity during two passes each day.

AT&T previously made a video call with the satellite player in 2023 in a test that also included Rakuten Group.

AST SpaceMobile and Vodafone Group claimed they conducted the world’s first video call using a smartphone and satellites in an area with no mobile coverage last month.

Vodafone Group, Verizon and AT&T are investors in AST SpaceMobile.

The operators and AST SpaceMobile are in a race with SpaceX and T-Mobile US and Apple to provide D2D services such as text messaging, voice calls and video applications across the US.