Agricultural and heavy-equipment maker John Deere opened up on an 18-month project to prepare one of its key manufacturing factories for a private 5G network, which it launched a few months ago.

The company’s Davenport Works, located in the US state of Iowa, makes four-wheel drive loaders, articulated dump trucks, log skidders and road graders for the construction and forestry industries

Under one roof, the 2.2 million-square-foot factory features eight production lines that take flat steel through various steps enroute to building the commercial equipment.

“Davenport is far and away what we call our lighthouse factory, meaning that if we want to try something in a construction factory, we try it here first,” Jason Wallin, principal architect of foundational IT at John Deere told Mobile World Live during a recent tour of the facility. “We build it. We create the test pattern, and then we replicate that to our other US facilities and then the facilities around the world.”

He explained while the agriculture and construction factories share some of the same technology stacks and processes, the latter uses thicker steel plates so the equipment engages with the ground. The agriculture side uses a lighter steel to keep equipment on top of farming soil without damaging it.

CTO Jahmy Hindman said the company is deploying private 5G networks across its largest manufacturing facilities that have the most complex operation processes.

John Deere started launching private networks ever since it successfully bid on CBRS priority access licences in 2020 in areas of the US where most of its manufacturing footprint sits.

The company partnered with Nokia by first buying 4G gear that is compatible with 5G. It is also using several unnamed private 5G startups in Davenport. Wallin said that most of the factory is now covered with private 5G connectivity.

John Deere is moving from a split of 70 per cent wired Ethernet and 30 per cent Wi-Fi, to 80 per cent mobile, 10 per cent Wi-Fi and 10 per cent Ethernet over the coming years.

“It’s not that we’re going to replace all the Wi-Fi connected devices with cellular devices. We believe there’ll still be 10 percent of the devices on the shop floor that are connected via Wi-Fi,” Wallin said.

5G solves challenges

As John Deere began implementing its Industry 4.0 strategy, Hindman noted in 2020 the company started deploying more IoT devices at the point of use in the factory.

“Every time we turned around and we were putting a new product in the factory or modifying a product, we were running miles of Ethernet cables to put Wi-Fi drops in the facilities,” he said.

The deployment of more IoT devices coupled with enabling a flexible infrastructure are crucial to the company’s smart industry transformation.

“The other technical peculiarity is we were starting to saturate Wi-Fi points and we just run into network drop issues that were problematic on the network dependency,” Hindman said.

Wallin stated the private 5G network reduces the cycle time from weeks to hours when there is an outage or scheduled upgrade at the factory.

“In the past, when we had to run a wire, we had to schedule skill trades to be able to run the wire for us, schedule an outage of the factory to be able to do that to get these things brought in and then bring the systems in and then calibrate the systems after that,” he explained.

A third challenge for deployments is re-skilling employees well versed in Wi-Fi to 5G, or hiring people with those skills from outside of John Deere.

“If you look at our factories being able to operate in a 5G native environment, I would characterise it as it’s a muscle that we started to exercise, and it will require more exercise as time goes on,” Hindman said. “That was probably the biggest challenge for us in implementing 5G.”

Benefits

Hindman said the biggest question mark for deploying private 5G is interference across the various devices in a large metal building and finding the correct spacing for the radios.

“I’m pleasantly surprised on the density side of things,” Hindman said. “And this is a subjective statement, but generally better coverage. I’ve had lower density, meaning there are fewer dark spots in the factory as a consequence.”

Wallin noted 300 Wi-Fi access points can be replaced by six radios.

Davenport Works is a now well-orchestrated machine for the various parts and processes, but that was not always the case. Parts are sent over from another building that is a kilometre away from the factory.

Before cellular, employees raised their hands or sent out messages when they ran out of components, which took time to be delivered from the other building, but now parts bins are automated to signal when they are getting low.

All the parts have bar codes on them, which allows employees to track their locations across the factory floor using 5G and RFID.

There are also 5G-connected tools, such as torque wrenches, which are the mostly commonly used tool in the building.

The torque wrench tells an employee if a bolt is put on correctly by using a display screen that shows a component such as a drivetrain. Once the bolts are on correctly, it highlights the next phase of assembly.

“The vast majority of those torques are recorded and stored,” Wallin said. “Those critical torques vary between machines.”

There are 4,800 smart-connected devices on the factory floor. Hindman said using the factory cellular radios and receivers on fork trucks, autonomous guided vehicles and inventory racks will allow the company to triangulate every component using geolocation.

“That’s a huge value creation opportunity for us. We’re not there yet, but it’s one of those things that’s theoretically possible. It turns out it’s a little bit compute intensive. There’s obviously noise in the signals.”

John Deere currently has a digital twin of Davenport Works, which contains specifications for every part and tool and the sequence of production events.

“I think an interesting path to go down is if you couple this ability to triangulate position in the factory with a digital twin, now you can update your digital twin without taking the imagery again of the factory,” Hindman explained. “Just knowing where the thing is. That it was here and now it’s here, you can update the digital twin as a consequence.”

What’s next

Hindman said there are some interesting applications in and around AR environments on the factory floor and that John Deere is looking at some of them from Meta Platforms and Apple.

The company is also interested in the potential of 6G, but the CTO noted John Deere won’t be an early adopter.

“The question for us with 6G is when does the functionality and the tool set map against that infrastructure capability to create the level of value that’s commensurate with us going through the change.”