Rogers Communications unveiled what it described as the first successful test of 5G network slicing in Canada, ahead of a planned commercial deployment for various uses this year.

The Canadian operator teamed with long-term vendor partner Ericsson to conduct the slicing trial on its standalone 5G network, with tests taking place in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

CTIO Ron McKenzie stated network slicing “will advance services for public safety, residential and business sectors, further improving our daily lives by providing even more focused and reliable support for essential applications”.

The operator plans to provide a dedicated slice to emergency services, along with separating fixed and mobile traffic, and expanding a 5G-based home internet service to more rural and remote locations.

It noted 5G network slicing will optimise and dedicate traffic flows to ensure better services for mobile and residential customers.