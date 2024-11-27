A powerhouse team of former Google executives that were instrumental in developing Android have banded together to form a new company focused on building a universal operating system for AI agents.

The San Francisco, California-based company dubbed /dev/agents was co-founded by former Stripe CTO and Google VP of engineering David Singleton, who is CEO, along with product developer Hugo Barra, who has had stints at Google, Android, Xiaomi and Meta Platforms.

Singleton posted on LinkedIn that chief design officer Nicholas Jitkoff, formerly a designer for Google Chrome OS and an executive at Dropbox, and Ficus Kirkpatrick, who also helped develop Android, are also co-founders. Kirkpatrick is listed as the CTO of dev/agents.

Singleton stated while modern AI will fundamentally change how people use software in their daily lives, “it won’t happen without removing a ton of blockers”.

“We need new UI patterns, a reimagined privacy model, and a developer platform that makes it radically simpler to build useful agents. That’s the challenge we’re taking on.”

He explained /dev/agents is building a cloud-based OS for “trusted agents” to work with users across all their devices.

Bloomberg reported /dev/agents raised $56 million in a seed round led by Index Ventures and Alphabet investment fund CapitalG.

Additional investors include Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang, Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora and OpenAI co-founder Andrej Karpathy.

Citing an anonymous source, the news site stated the funding round values the company at $500 million.

