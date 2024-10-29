Orange partnered with Mastercard to integrate its mobile payments solutions with the financial company’s network of merchants and retailers, a move designed to enable seamless digital transactions for millions of customers in seven countries in Africa.

Under the collaboration, the partners will connect users of Orange Money to Mastercard’s global network of merchants, allowing customers to make online payments locally and internationally.

The partnership means Orange Money users in Senegal, Cameroon, Mali, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Central African Republic and Guinea-Bissau will be provided a virtual or physical debit card linked to the mobile wallet app, enabling transactions with merchants that accept Mastercard.

Orange and Mastercard targeted 2025 for completion of the rollout.

There are 37 million active Orange Money accounts in 17 countries in Africa and the Middle East, and Orange noted its deal with Mastercard further strengthens the financial company’s “position as a trusted technology partner for telecommunications companies in Africa”, where only 48 per cent of the adult population use bank accounts.

For Orange, the partnership is expected to boost its strategy to offer “more efficient and seamless payment solutions” while supporting financial inclusion and digital transformation in Africa.

“Our collaboration with Orange Money represents a significant step in unlocking the full potential of digital financial services across Africa, enabling millions to participate in the global economy. This collaboration is a testament to our vision to building an inclusive digital ecosystem that leaves no one behind”, said EVP, market development at Mastercard EEMEA Amnah Ajmal.