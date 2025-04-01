AT&T revealed its FirstNet network for first responders had more than 7 million public safety connections as of Q1 2025, up from 6.7 million connections at the end of 2024.

The mobile operator claims to have the largest US network for first responders with more than 2.9 million square miles across urban, suburban, rural, territory and tribal areas.

AT&T stated FirstNet added more than 20,000 square miles of terrestrial wireless coverage in the past year as well as satellite coverage through its partnership with AST SpaceMobile.

The company stated it “successfully tested mission-critical capabilities such as push-to-talk services” with AST SpaceMobile across hard-to-reach areas.

FirstNet uses the 700MHz frequency band, known as Band 14, to provide first responders with connectivity, which is ideal for satellite services because it is deployed nationwide.

AT&T also noted its high-powered user equipment (HPUE) allows FirstNet to offer improved building penetration, broader coverage and faster uplink speeds.

As part of its ongoing FirstNet Authority investments, first responder agencies across the US have also received free cell booster devices. There are now more than 11,000 of the boosters in public safety buildings around the US.

The FirstNet announcements followed several new first responder initiatives by rival T-Mobile US.

FirstNet Authority’s statutory authority to operate the network is set to expire in 2027, but various public safety groups, such as fire departments, are asking Congress to reauthorise it this year.

AT&T’s contract to provision the FirstNet network expires in 2042.