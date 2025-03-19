Accenture asserted the Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) became the first such financial institution in the UAE to launch a widespread digital literacy programme after being tapped to provide training covering data and AI.

The multinational professional services company outlined a training programme covering data management, analytics and AI to advance CBD goals around operational resilience and improving customer experience.

Accenture explained the bank’s staff would be given “hands-on training” by Udacity, a US-based teaching outfit it acquired in 2024.

The instruction will include specialist sessions “focused on mastering complex concepts”, talks on emerging trends in AI and data, “and personalised Q&A sessions” involving more than 1,400 Udacity mentors.

Max Di Gregorio, MD of Accenture in the Middle East (pictured, left), explained rapid digitalisation of the banking sector presents an opportunity for businesses which develop a “digital core” to “increase revenue quickly and improve the services” offered to customers.

The bank’s COO Ali Imran (pictured, right) believes it is setting a benchmark for Gulf Cooperation Council nations, setting CBD up to have a “sharper competitive edge”.

Accenture stated CBD’s move comes at a time of “unprecedented digital transformation” in the financial services industry, arguing the bank’s move would ensure staff have the skills needed to capitalise.