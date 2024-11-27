Verizon delivered connectivity services and gear to help transport a Christmas tree from a national park in the state of Alaska to the US Capital building in Washington DC, ahead of a tree lighting ceremony on 5 December.

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team delivered multiple connectivity services and equipment as the tree was harvested from Tongass National Forest in Alaska and transported by truck to the US capital.

A representative for the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team told Mobile World Live it provided mobile satellite services, gridless batteries and MiFi devices to multiple teams during the intercontinental journey of the tree.

According to a US agency website, national parks have provided Christmas trees for display at the US Capital for more than 50 years.