Aramco Digital is reportedly preparing to invest about $1 billion to take a minority stake in Mavenir, news which comes after credit agency S&P Global claimed the open-RAN pioneer does not have sufficient liquidity to repay its debt obligation.

Reuters reported a deal, with discussions ongoing and not certain to be finalised, would value the cloud-native network infrastructure provider at about $3 billion.

A Mavenir spokesperson declined to comment on the news when contacted by Mobile World Live.

Aramco Digital, a subsidiary of oil giant Saudi Aramco, is also looking to invest $200 million in a joint venture with Mavenir in the Middle East, Reuters stated.

S&P Global last month wrote it doesn’t believe the software vendor can repay the outstanding balance on its $133 million term loan obligation maturing in January 2025. As of 31 July 2024, the company had about $17 million cash on the balance sheet and about $32 million availability on its senior secured revolving credit facility.

It added the vendor needs an additional $120 million to cover cash outflow over the next six months and the upcoming loan in January.

In May, Mavenir announced it lined a $75 million investment from an existing investor.

The ratings agency attributed its underperformance to weakness in its key customer revenue and high R&D expenses in the open RAN business, which it expects will continue in the near term.

In addition to a cash crunch, Mavenir faces a soft overall RAN market and open RAN segment.

Dell’Oro predicted in October RAN revenue would trend downwards until 2029, with figures for 2024 suggesting a second consecutive year of steep decline.

In August it warned of stalling momentum in the open RAN market.

Early in the year, Aramco Digital formed a partnership with Intel to establish the first open RAN development centre in Saudi Arabia.

The investments are part the digital unit’s early moves to support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, a government programme with the goal of increasing economic and cultural diversification.