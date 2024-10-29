Nokia signed a multi-year patent licence agreement with HP covering the Finnish vendor’s video technology, a deal which resolves litigation between the pair.

In a short announcement, Nokia stated HP will now be able to use its video technologies in its devices and it would receive royalty payments.

Terms of the agreement remain confidential.

Nokia filed a lawsuit against HP in the US for alleged unauthorised use of patented video-related technologies in November 2023, alongside a separate case against Amazon over a similar issue.

Arvin Patel, chief licensing officer of new segments at Nokia, said the agreement with HP “recognises Nokia’s leadership in video and multimedia technologies, and our decades-long investment in R&D”.

When launching the cases, Patel stated litigation was not Nokia’s first choice, but it had been in discussions with HP and Amazon for a number of years and legal action is sometimes “the only way to respond to companies who choose not to play by the rules”.