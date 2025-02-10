Japan-based NEC declared it created a system which analyses the processes required to deploy mobile infrastructure and can reduce the time to install everything from the RAN to the core by about 60 per cent compared with conventional methods.

In a statement, the company explained the platform streamlines planning, design and construction for installing mobile infrastructure involving base stations, and improving efficiency, quality and productivity for virtualised mobile infrastructure.

The company noted it developed the knowhow for the offering from building virtualisation platforms.

NEC stated the system allows staff to review operational data from base stations in real time, which improves communication quality by speeding the feedback cycle for site status, along with increasing operational efficiency.

It is compatible with cloud-native technologies and has a micro-service architecture which develops and links applications as small, independent groups of services, making it possible to support open, multi-vendor equipment.