INTERVIEW: Samsung Electronics America played down concerns open RAN had failed to capture the ground initially expected, explaining operators tend to take a cautious approach while ensuring they leave the door open to quickly tap future innovation and network expansion.

During MWC25 Barcelona, VP of networks strategy Alok Shah (pictured) explained operators remain very keen on open RAN, but typically prefer to initially work with a single vendor rather than going the whole hog with multiple suppliers.

Shah said open RAN is now a “default request” operators make for networks, as they seek to access the interfaces and structure the approach offers. Once work with a single vendor is proven, “then you can start to bite off more, bring in additional third-party radios”.

The Samsung executive also explained AI RAN is presenting it with fresh opportunities to tap its existing approach, which Shah said can easily incorporate the technology due to employing an architecture “similar to what you see in a cloud data centre”.

Shah noted emerging technologies and fresh approaches to RAN is boosting Samsung’s network infrastructure business, continuing a run of technological and geographic expansion the vendor began in the 4G era.

Open and AI RAN provide further opportunities for the challenger vendor, though Shah predicted more traditional market metrics are set to become the watchword again in 2025, when he expects equipment investment cycles to begin picking up again in key global geographies.

During the interview, Shah offered deeper detail on AI and open RAN initiatives, and discussed how key players including Verizon and AT&T are boosting the sector as a whole.

