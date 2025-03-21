Egypt targeted a digital skills boost, outlining plans to launch dedicated training programmes as it seeks to promote itself as a global ICT offshoring hub.

The nation detailed a focus on training covering AI, data analytics and embedded systems during a meeting between government ministers and relevant executives yesterday (20 March).

Officials noted Egypt already possesses significant digital skills and argued its geographic location is an advantage in its global offshoring ICT push.

Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat (pictured, fourth from left) emphasised the importance of training young Egyptians as part of its broader digital goals, which include pushing the opportunities throughout the country rather than focusing solely on capital city Cairo.

Daily News Egypt reported the government aims to train 5,000 people per year, estimating the cost of this at EGP4 billion ($79.1 million) per annum. It added schooling would also cover language courses and include placements with Egyptian and global technology companies.

Talaat explained Egypt would also explore business incentives, increased backing for exports of digital and ICT services, and broader employment opportunities to grow its offshoring potential.

Egypt’s government is in the latter stages of a five-year digital offshoring plan initiated in 2022 to “boost digital exports”, strengthen its “competitiveness in research and development and value-added services”, and “create sustainable job opportunities”.

Talaat said Egypt currently houses more than 180 global and local companies which run in excess of 200 hubs specialised in exporting digital services.