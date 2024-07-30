Reuters reported Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is expected to gain unconditional European Commission (EC) approval for its $14 billion deal to buy Juniper Networks, though the deal would still need to be cleared by regulators in the US and UK.

Citing anonymous sources, the news site stated HPE is highlighting the presence of Juniper Networks rival Cisco as one of the reasons for alleviating antitrust concerns.

The EC is slated to make its decision by 1 August. A representative for the regulator declined to comment while HPE didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority is looking into whether the combination of the two companies would cut competition for goods and services in that country. It set a deadline of 14 August to determine whether to refer the deal for a deeper investigation.

If the deal goes through, HPE will be able to blend subsidiary Aruba Networks with Juniper Networks’ Mist AI platform to broaden its enterprise customer base and increase revenue.

HPE and Juniper Networks previously stated they expected the transaction to close in late 2024 or early 2025.