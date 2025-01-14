AT&T moved to enable small-to-medium-sized businesses with little or no IT knowledge to deploy IoT sensors, with a dedicated set of products offering near real-time data covering a host of metrics.

The US operator argued the AT&T Connected Spaces IoT sensor kit would provide smaller enterprises with the same operational capabilities as larger organisations, in turn boosting a business segment it believes is fundamental to the nation’s economy.

AT&T Connected Spaces is a suite of plug-and-play IoT devices comprising door and window monitors, water leak detectors, temperature and humidity measurement, and motion or light sensors.

The operator designed the system so buyers with “no in-house IT expertise” can deploy sensors. AT&T explained the set-up will provide insights enabling businesses to “optimise resources, improve operations” and boost customer satisfaction.

AT&T’s kit comes with a gateway and “user-friendly cloud platform”.

Mike van Horn, associate VP of AT&T Connected Solutions, explained smaller businesses need IoT systems enabling them to “stay ahead” of technological evolution in an “increasingly digital economy”.

AT&T Connected Spaces “takes the guesswork, time and confusion out of IoT set-up and management”, he added.