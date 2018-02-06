English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

T-Mobile scoops up mmWave spectrum in Ohio

06 FEB 2018

T-Mobile US quietly moved to bulk up its mmWave portfolio with the purchase of 28GHz airwaves across the state of Ohio.

The acquisition from First Communications includes 850MHz of contiguous 28GHz spectrum covering much of Ohio along with small parts of Kentucky and Indiana. T-Mobile also signed on to lease an additional 150MHz each in the 29GHz and 31GHz bands.

In a filing with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the operator said it plans to use the 28GHz airwaves to deploy “next generational 5G mobile services in accordance with recent technologies that can leverage millimetre wave bands for fixed and mobile wireless communications”. The other 300MHz in the 29GHz and 31GHz bands will be used for microwave backhaul, it added.

T-Mobile already holds at least 200MHz of 28GHz spectrum in a number of other markets, including in the areas of Atlanta, Georgia; northern and coastal New Jersey; New York City and Long Island, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Miami, Tampa and Jacksonville, Florida; Detroit, Michigan; and north eastern and south eastern California, information from AllNet Insights and Analytics showed.

Low band noise
Over the past several months, T-Mobile used its public efforts to highlight the importance of 600MHz spectrum as a low-band 5G coverage layer. But the operator previously revealed plans to use all spectrum bands for 5G, and recently stepped up lobbying the FCC on mmWave issues. In November 2017, T-Mobile tested mmWave backhaul with Ceragon Networks and in January took its 28GHz 5G trials into the field alongside Nokia and Intel.

Wells Fargo Securities analyst Jennifer Fritzsche speculated in a research note T-Mobile could be using its outward focus on low-band spectrum as a smoke screen: “What is most interesting about this is TMUS [T-Mobile] has been talking about its low-band spectrum strategy at the 600MHz level a lot. But as we are all looking that way – maybe they are doing a lot more than we all realise at the very high band level.”

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

T-Mobile US pushes NB-IoT testing into guard bands

T-Mobile US expects $100M renewable energy boost

T-Mobile eyes more mmWave bands for 5G

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association