English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

T-Mobile explores E-band for urban 5G

30 NOV 2017

T-Mobile US revealed plans to test an outdoor E-band radio to evaluate its suitability for use as a high bandwidth 5G link in urban environments.

In a filing with the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), T-Mobile sought permission to test Ceragon Network’s FibeAir IP-20E at two locations in Bellevue, Washington. The radios will operate in the “lightly licensed” E-band frequencies, specifically the 71GHz to 76GHz and 81GHz to 86GHz ranges.

T-Mobile noted the “high bandwidth, short distance spectrum is perfect for a point-to-point hop from one building to another to support 5G in urban cores”.

Ceragon Network’s product specifications for the backhaul link indicate the IP-20E radio is capable of supporting speeds of up to 2.5Gb/s over a 500MHz channel. The radio also features 1024QAM for increased spectral efficiency and multiband bonding to supplement existing microwave links.

Headed for 5G
T-Mobile’s move to test high bandwidth backhaul comes as the operator pushes toward its goal of deploying a fully mobile 5G network by 2020. The operator said it plans to use its new 600MHz spectrum assets alongside its mid-band airwaves and 200MHz of spectrum in the 28GHz and 39GHz bands to achieve its goal. T-Mobile already began densifying its network as part of the 5G effort, with plans to roll out 2,000 more small cells this year and an additional 25,000 by the end of 2018.

But the operator will also need a backhaul network capable of supporting 5G.

At an investor conference in June Karri Kuoppamaki, T-Mobile’s VP of Radio Network Technology and Strategy, shared the operator’s decision to team up with dark fibre partners to backhaul its small cell densification project. However, the operator noted in the FCC filing it also already holds a nationwide licence for use of E-band spectrum, which opens up the potential for more microwave backhaul as well.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Verizon plans fixed 5G launches in 2018

MegaFon, Rostelecom partner to cut cost of 5G

Qualcomm unveils 5G NR royalty terms

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association