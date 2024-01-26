T-Mobile US continued to beat rivals AT&T and Verizon for net post-paid phone additions with 934,000 in Q4, but each of the trio surpassed their numbers from a year-ago.

AT&T recorded net additions of 526,000 post-paid phone users in Q4 2023 compared to 41,000 in Q4 2022. Verizon snared 318,000 wireless retail post-paid phone net additions versus 41,000 a year ago while T-Mobile recorded 891,000 post-paid net adds in Q4 2022.

On its earnings call T-Mobile US CEO Mike Sievert (pictured) noted all three of the largest US operators were providing wireless subscribers with three times more data and four times greater speeds than they were five years ago.

“We’re in an era of unprecedented value that consumers and businesses are realising from this category,” Sievert stated.

T-Mobile expects to add between 5 million and 5.5 million post-paid customers in 2024, half of which CFO Peter Osvaldik stated would come from “post-paid phone”.

The operator added 541,000 fixed wireless home internet customers in Q4 to bring its total to 4.8 million. Sievert stated it was on track to meet its target is 7 million to 8 million subscribers in this category by 2025.

Total service revenue increased 3 per cent to $16 billion in Q4 and 3 per cent for the full year to $63.2 billion.

Net income increased 36 per cent to $2 billion in Q4 and was up 221 per cent to $8.3 billion for the year.