Verizon Business and UK-based independent task force We Are Incandescent unveiled a digital platform documenting the innovations designed to combat various challenges faced by 30 industry sectors in the country, a project which involved insights from 500 local companies.

The platform, dubbed the UK Innovation Industries 500 (UKII500) report, was developed to map the deployments of emerging technologies in various fields that stretch from agriculture, research to space exploration.

In a joint statement, the partners said the online platform “provides insight into the key areas of focus of visionary teams striving to find solutions to the biggest and most important challenges of our time”, adding the project involved seven months of research and outreach initiatives with industry leaders.

The report lists the types of technologies used by participating organisations, such as inspection robots and machine learning in farming and harvesting practices, or the application of IoT, data analytics and AI in care work and health industry.

Another example is the utilisation of AI for “emissions monitoring” by players in logistics, aimed at making global supply chains “traceable, ethical and sustainable”.

In the report, Verizon and We Are Incandescent promoted the UKII500 platform as the “first-of-its-kind listing, bringing awareness to the UK’s best innovations by showcasing the trailblazing companies and pioneers”.

“With innovation crucial to the future of the UK’s economic growth and industrial strategy, this platform has been created to enable greater visibility between industry sectors nationwide and to encourage knowledge-sharing, collaboration, investment, and the nurture of future UK workforce across emerging innovation sectors,” MD of Verizon Business for Nordics and UK and Ireland Tony Judd commented.