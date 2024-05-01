Vodafone Business signed-up to the Linux Foundation’s group focused on creating open frameworks for edge computing, joining the likes of AT&T, Arm, Samsung, Huawei and Intel in the project focused on driving the industrial internet.

The LF Edge group comprises organisations from across the technology and telecommunications ecosystems and was formed with the intent of shaping standards for an open and interoperable framework for edge computing.

As part of its membership, Vodafone Business product and platform engineering director Sampada Basarker will join the group’s technical advisory council and governing board.

In a social media post Basarker noted as part of its participation the company would open-source existing V2X platform InstantX which, she added, “offers many potential applications” which use “low latency and highly responsive technologies to drive forward the industrial internet”.

LF Edge lists InstantX among four new projects set to be undertaken, with the platform expected facilitate exchange and distribution of data between users in real-time using so-called far-edge computing power.

The organisation expects it to solve problems around “asynchronous and instant data exchange across clients” while providing “data for off-line processing and self-learning”.

Announcing its participation in the group Vodafone claimed: “Just as 4G unlocked the consumer mobile internet, the industrial internet will be enabled by programmable 5G standalone networks, edge computing and open APIs”.

“Connecting machines and applications with cloud-based AI powered services will become as commonplace as communicating via social media platforms”.

Alongside InstantX LF Edge’s other new projects include identity-based encryption management system OpenBao and InfiniEdge AI, which aims to create an open platform to simplify deployment of low latency AI models on edge devices that are low on resources.