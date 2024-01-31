T-Mobile US boosted 5G coverage and capacity in the stadium set to host the US National Football League’s Super Bowl, delivering a tenfold increase in peak download data rates.

The operator stated the upgrades at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada delivered download data rates of up to 1.2Gb/s and peak upload of 200Mb/s.

T-Mobile installed 62 5G distributed antenna system (DAS) inside the stadium, three of which cover the sports field, with seven separately deployed outdoors.

There were also enhancements to its mmWave service inside the stadium and out.

T-Mobile is also preparing temporary network upgrades in various locations for the sports event, which is scheduled to take place on 11 February.