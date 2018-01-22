English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

T-Mobile prods FCC on mmWave backhaul regs

22 JAN 2018

T-Mobile US urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to adopt more flexible antenna standards so it can use mmWave backhaul to support its 600MHz and 5G deployments.

While the operator noted a light licensing policy and wide bandwidths available between 70GHz and 80GHz make the E-band ideal for backhaul, it argued existing antenna standards are too restrictive to enable widespread deployment for LTE and 5G use.

Citing tests conducted with Cergaon Networks, T-Mobile reported physics won’t allow for the use of “small unobtrusive flat panel antennas demanded by landlords and zoning boards because they are unable to meet the stringent cross-polarisation standards set forth in the rules”. However, if the FCC were to relax those rules, T-Mobile said stakeholders would be able to deploy E-band antennas without causing additional interference or blocking other parties from accessing the band.

Waiver needed
T-Mobile’s plea comes in support of a waiver request submitted jointly by microwave networking company Aviat Networks and wireless networking company Fastback Networks in 2015. Specifically, those companies asked the FCC to allow smaller E-band antennas with lower minimum gain, higher maximum bandwidth and tweaks to the co-polar and cross-polar discrimination requirements.

Both T-Mobile and AT&T backed the proposal in 2015, but in a fresh filing late last week, the former noted it has renewed interest in the band as a means to provide access to gigabit backhaul for its 600MHz and 5G network rollouts: “High speed backhaul is essential to ensuring that customers continue to enjoy a high quality of service even as they consume more and more data for business, communications, and entertainment purposes.”

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

T-Mobile US tops latest OpenSignal network report

T-Mobile slams Verizon pre-standard 5G plan

FCC accelerates Puerto Rico 600MHz licence shift

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association