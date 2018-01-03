English
Home

T-Mobile launches 5G field trials with Nokia, Intel

03 JAN 2018

T-Mobile kicked off the New Year by taking its 5G trials out into the field in an inter-vendor deployment with Nokia and Intel in Washington State.

Nokia reported the outdoor 28GHz trial featured its commercial 5G AirScale radio equipment alongside Intel’s 5G Mobile Trial Platform. The combination allowed T-Mobile to launch its first multi-vendor 5G network in its hometown of Bellevue. Nokia said tests like the one in Bellevue help the companies understand both how mmWave 5G can be integrated with existing networks and how it coexists with 4G LTE.

In a statement, T-Mobile CTO Neville Ray emphasised the operator is “laser-focused on building a nationwide 5G network for mobility” and called the field trials “an important step forward”.

T-Mobile has previously announced plans to launch a nationwide mobile 5G network by 2020 using spectrum in the low, mid and (high) mmWave bands. In December, Ray revealed the operator will kick off 5G construction in 2019, following a massive push this year to expand coverage with its new 600MHz airwaves.

The test appears to be the second 5G trial T-Mobile has been involved in since 3GPP released its non-standalone 5G standards in December. The operator was also involved in 5G NR tests at 3.5GHz and 28GHz alongside Ericsson and Qualcomm immediately following the standard release.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

