T-Mobile US launched its 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) home internet offering in some areas of Puerto Rico, as it looks to replicate the success of the service in the US.

The operator explained the service is available to customers with an eligible address and a qualifying voice line. It noted the service is currently offered in areas where it has “network capacity to provide a great experience to all customers”.

T-Mobile stated its network capacity in Puerto Rico “is increasing all the time, and 5G Home Internet service will continue expanding to more people”.

The service is available for $50 a month with autopay. T-Mobile stated there are no added taxes on qualifying accounts, monthly fees or equipment costs.

Customers can pick-up gateways from retail stores and install them in around 15 minutes after downloading an app.

As further incentive, T-Mobile is letting customers test the service for free for 15 days and will pay up to $750 to cover any early termination fees from other internet service providers.

Jorge Martel, VP and GM of T-Mobile Puerto Rico, stated the operator is also giving subscribers a $100 T-Mobile gift card after sign-up.

Over the past two years, the operator has gained roughly half a million FWA subscribers every quarter. In its most recent Q4, it added 541,000 customers to bring its total to 4.8 million.

On its Q4 earnings call, T-Mobile US CEO Mike Sievert stated it was on track to meet its target of 7 million to 8 million subscribers by 2025.