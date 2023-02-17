 Arctic Semiconductor pitches low-power 5G chip - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC23 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Arctic Semiconductor pitches low-power 5G chip

17 FEB 2023

US-based RF vendor SiTune rebranded as Arctic Semiconductor and commenced shipments of its first 5G chipset, part of a move to disrupt the low-power silicon market.

Marzieh Veyseh, co-founder and CTO at Arctic Semiconductor, told Mobile World Live (MWL) the company’s IceWings universal chipset was an integrated RF transceiver designed for wireless networks.

She pitched the chip as ideal for private networks, fixed wireless access, macro base stations and massive MIMO, stating power consumption of less than 1W is up to 70 per cent less than competing products.

IceWings features four integrated transmitters and receivers, and is compatible with a range of standards in signal frequencies below 7.2GHz, with mmWave enabled by intermediate-to-baseband conversion.

“With the fast growth of network traffic, throughput-hungry applications and more subscribers, operators need to develop lower cost infrastructure equipment that are extremely low power,” she told MWL.

Arctic Semiconductor is targeting manufacturers of components including open radio units (O-RU), small cells and macro base stations.

Veyseh said some of the world’s largest Tier-1 network equipment manufacturers already use Arctic Semiconductor products.

“We will be announcing a customer and their innovative new product powered by IceWings shortly.”

Development of IceWings and other 5G chipsets commenced more than three years ago, with the company now holding more than 40 patents.

It closed a $5 million Series-A funding round in 2022 led by Cota Capital.

Arctic Semiconductor currently has 30 employees, with plans to grow its engineering, sales and marketing teams over the coming year.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2023 Preview

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association