Arctic Semiconductor pitches low-power 5G chip

US-based RF vendor SiTune rebranded as Arctic Semiconductor and commenced shipments of its first 5G chipset, part of a move to disrupt the low-power silicon market.

Marzieh Veyseh, co-founder and CTO at Arctic Semiconductor, told Mobile World Live (MWL) the company’s IceWings universal chipset was an integrated RF transceiver designed for wireless networks.

She pitched the chip as ideal for private networks, fixed wireless access, macro base stations and massive MIMO, stating power consumption of less than 1W is up to 70 per cent less than competing products.

IceWings features four integrated transmitters and receivers, and is compatible with a range of standards in signal frequencies below 7.2GHz, with mmWave enabled by intermediate-to-baseband conversion.

“With the fast growth of network traffic, throughput-hungry applications and more subscribers, operators need to develop lower cost infrastructure equipment that are extremely low power,” she told MWL.

Arctic Semiconductor is targeting manufacturers of components including open radio units (O-RU), small cells and macro base stations.

Veyseh said some of the world’s largest Tier-1 network equipment manufacturers already use Arctic Semiconductor products.

“We will be announcing a customer and their innovative new product powered by IceWings shortly.”

Development of IceWings and other 5G chipsets commenced more than three years ago, with the company now holding more than 40 patents.

It closed a $5 million Series-A funding round in 2022 led by Cota Capital.

Arctic Semiconductor currently has 30 employees, with plans to grow its engineering, sales and marketing teams over the coming year.