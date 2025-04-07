MTN Group inked a deal with video software specialist Synamedia to develop an online streaming platform for markets across Africa, a project positioned as an attempt to transform video consumption on the continent.

The platform is set to support delivery over both fixed and mobile networks and will use cloud-based technology to supply linear television and video-on-demand deemed to be relevant to viewers in each country.

It is expected to support subscription-based and ad-supported content with the ability to offer advertisers targeted propositions.

MTN noted each country would “benefit from a curated content strategy, thoughtfully adapted to local cultures, languages, and viewing habits”. This, it believes, will ensure “deep relevance and strong audience resonance across the continent”.

The operator group’s chief commercial officer, Selorm Adadevoh, said he believed there was a “unique opportunity to transform video consumption in Africa with high-quality, accessible, and relevant content”.

He added the pact would give it access to “cutting-edge technology and deep customer insights to enhance entertainment experiences and drive digital inclusion”.

MTN’s attempts to grab a piece of Africa’s streaming market will put it head to head with a number of international big name rivals including Netflix and South Africa-based MultiChoice, the latter is currently in the middle of a proposed acquisition by French media giant Canal+.