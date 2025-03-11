Satellite players SES and Lynk Global struck a partnership involving an undisclosed sum of Series-B funding for the latter’s direct-to-device (D2D) constellation and a channel partner agreement to expand its reach.

The partnership involves providing relay capabilities to Lynk Global allowing it to route traffic between low Earth orbit (LEO) and SES’ medium Earth orbit (MEO) satellites to enable access to gateways for D2D service providers.

SES stated the relay enables delivery of secure real-time data while reducing investment requirements in ground infrastructure.

It also improves “the reach and resilience of D2D constellations”.

SES is set to provide Lynk Global with Network-as-a-Service capabilities through its terrestrial infrastructure and geostationary Earth orbit (GEO) satellites for gateway access, telemetry, tracking and command and monitoring services.

The company is also to become a strategic channel partner for Lynk Global, enabling government, MNO and automotive customers to access its D2D network, while SES’ customers open the door to services including remote access, first responder and secure government communications, offshore and automotive connectivity.

In addition, SES and Lynk Global plan to collaborate on developing the latter’s network architecture, along with satellite manufacturing in the US and Europe.

Lynk Global CEO Ramu Potarazu stated the partnership would enhance its satellite capabilities and “ability to address government, MNO and automotive D2D use-cases”.

The company gained an early mover advantage for its D2D service, with deployments involving Palau National Communications Corporation and Vodafone Cook Islands in 2023.

However, the D2D space race is heating up, with AST SpaceMobile, T-Mobile US and SpaceX, and Apple in various stages of commercial deployments.

Funding

Lynk Global set a target to raise $215 million in the funding round when it released details about the move in February, with the move including warrants allowing investors to buy shares at a predetermined price before they expire.

The company missed a self-imposed deadline to list on NASDAQ in late 2024. A representative told Mobile World Live it is now targeting completion by 25 March and the SES funding does not change its go-to-market plans.