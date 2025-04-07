SpaceX, Blue Origin and United Launch Services scored contracts worth $13.7 billion in total to cover US government national security requirements in space.

The national security space launch phase three, lane two contracts cover so-called critical backing as part of the US Space Force’s remit to boost the country’s fighting capabilities. The fixed price arrangements have indefinite delivery requirements, enabling the government to meet future needs in a cost-effective way.

SpaceX will be responsible for 28 of the expected 84 missions covered by phase three of the programme, receiving $5.9 billion.

United Launch Services was awarded $5.4 billion to handle 19 missions and Blue Origin $2.4 billion for seven.

The Space Force stated the total mission number in phase three is almost double that of the second stage, with this element due to run until 2029.

Around 30 of the total missions are set to be “commercial-like”, with the remainder to “secure assured access and the highest reliability for our most demanding, least risk-tolerant payloads”.

Brigadier General Kristin Panzenhagen, programme executive officer for Assured Access to Space, said the contract awards are the culmination of “nearly three years of government and industry partnership to increase launch resiliency and capacity”.

The result is assured access to space for our national security missions, which increases the military’s readiness. Brigadier General Kristin Panzenhagen, programme executive officer for Assured Access to Space US Space Force

Acting assistant secretary of the Air Force for Space Acquisition and Integration Major General Stephen Purdy, added the contracts would ensure the US continued to have access to the “vital” space domain.

The deals “bolster our ability to launch critical defence satellites while strengthening our industrial base and enhancing operational readiness”, he said.