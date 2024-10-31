Ericsson unveiled a line of 5G-Advanced software products for CSPs operating high-performing programmable networks, offerings it stated can drive revenue growth and operational efficiency, and open new industry opportunities.

The Swedish vendor stated CSPs are now ready to further harness the benefits of 5G and it will use a portfolio of seven products to add value to the connectivity currently offered.

Ericsson’s products are based on open network architecture, AI and automation, and “intent-driven networks”.

It states the suite will make it easier for CSPs to ensure their networks meet business and sustainability goals by measuring and matching different performance levels to service level agreements.

The software covers real-time powered automation; outdoor positioning; mission critical services; RAN differentiated connectivity; energy efficiency and management; premium network performance; and device battery performance.

Its latest line builds on the vendor’s other 5G-Advanced capabilities spanning critical IoT and reduced capability (RedCap).

Marten Lerner, head of product area Networks, said customers have invested significantly in building 5G globally, with 50 per cent of compatible mobile traffic outside China carried over an Ericsson-powered network.

“With our 5G-Advanced software, we are empowering service providers to move more rapidly towards high-performing programmable networks and achieve their business objectives.”

In terms of availability, Ericsson told Mobile World Live some subscriptions are already accessible commercially, while others are progressing towards release in Q1 2025.