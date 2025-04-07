US-based AI tutoring start-up SigIQ.ai booked $9.5 million in funding as it emerged from a self-professed stealth mode with a mission to overhaul top-tier examinations globally.

SigIQ.ai drew the seed funding from lead investors House Fund and GSV Ventures following an 18-month period in which it launched PadhAI, a teaching service focused on the UPSC civil service recruitment test in India, and EverTutor.ai, targeting the Graduate Record Examination in the US.

The pitch is simple, a personalised service offering high-tier teaching for a fraction of the price of traditional tutoring.

Karttikeya Mangalam, CEO and co-founder of SigIQ.ai, said the technology had now reached a stage where generative iterations can “provide a personal one-to-one tutor to every student”.

The company’s first step was to create a teacher which “itself can ace the very exam students are preparing for”.

“This is a necessary step to ensure accuracy and quality”, Mangalam continued, predicting SigIQ.ai would “set a new benchmark in personalised education”.

SigIQ.ai explained its other co-founder Kurt Keutzer contributed to the launch of 12 start-ups, with both executives holding professorships and being well-versed in various aspects of modern technology.

The company states it signed up more than 200,000 users since its launch in mid-2023, 10,000 of which joined in the past three months after it released EverTutor.ai. It plans to expand this product over the rest of 2025.