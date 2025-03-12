Google Cloud and network software vendor Infovista partnered to provide smaller operators across North America with a platform to lower the cost of designing RF networks.

Infovista is integrating Google Cloud’s Propagation API with its Planet network planning suite to reduce the complexity and cost of wireless network design.

The cloud-based Propagation API calculates radio signal path using Google geodata including terrain, building and tree models.

Google Cloud stated its specialised wireless propagation models are optimised for North American wireless landscapes.

Infovista’s Planet service uses AI and ML, live data sources and 3D simulation technologies to scheme the radio network designs.

It stated the collaboration includes an improved total cost of ownership (TCO) approach for network planning, reducing upfront investment and ongoing operational expenses while also providing continuously updated geodata and propagation models.

The collaboration targets network planners at North America-based Tier 2 and Tier 3 mobile network operators, managed service providers and private networks. It includes pre-calibrated models ready for immediate use.



Infovista CEO Rick Hamilton said the partnership “is particularly crucial as the industry expands CBRS deployments, accelerates fixed wireless access rollouts and embraces private networks”.

It replaces Google’s network planning tool that was discontinued earlier this year.