Malaysian operator CelcomDigi teamed with Ericsson to accelerate its push towards autonomous network operations, in a bid to cater to growing 5G adoption in the country and an increasing number of connected devices and use cases.

The pair signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on use of AI-driven network analytics, with three main goals: AI-driven automation to enhance network efficiency; a focus on 5G service assurance, including differentiated services for enterprises and customers; finally, through autonomous solutions, the pair will look to improve service quality.

Ericsson said it will use its AI Intent-Based Operations platform to ramp up work around autonomous networks, while supporting the Malaysian operator’s modernisation efforts.

CelcomDigi CEO Datuk Idham Nawawi explained Malaysia’s 5G adoption is accelerating, making network evolution critical.

“We are taking steps towards intent-based autonomous networks, harnessing AI and automation to transform how networks operate, optimise performance and improve sustainability.”

Also commenting, David Hagerbro, Ericsson president and CEO of its Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh operations, said the MoU showcased an “unwavering” commitment to the country.

Last month, the duo also struck a partnership to accelerate 5G adoption in Malaysia’s oil and gas industry, as part of an ongoing digital transformation push.

CelcomDigi has also made recent moves around APIs, striking a deal with Payments Network (PayNet) to offer customers more secure access to digital financial services.