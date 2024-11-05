Bell Canada stepped into the US fibre sweepstakes with a CAD5 billion ($3.6 billion) cash deal to buy regional internet service provider Ziply Fiber.

The operator stated the deal gives it a foothold “in the large, underpenetrated US fibre market, while increasing its scale, diversifying its operating footprint and unlocking significant growth opportunities”.

Ziply Fiber provides services to residential, wholesale, small businesses and enterprise customers across four states in the North-West.

It has more than 1.3 million fibre locations across the US and plans to add at least 3 million more reach in the next four years.

Bell Canada stated the deal will expand its fibre footprint to more than 12 million locations across North America by the end of 2028.

It plans to fund the deal with CAD4.2 billion from the sale of its ownership stake in sports and property company Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment.

The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2025.

Bell Canada’s deal marks the latest round of a US fibre feeding frenzy involving mergers and joint ventures by T-Mobile US, AT&T and Verizon.