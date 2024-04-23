Alphabet’s Google outlined plans to spend €600 million on a new data centre in the Netherlands, adding to almost €4 billion invested on expanding its Dutch infrastructure over the past decade.

The technology giant stated the new data centre will be located in the Westpoort business park in the municipality of Groningen and construction is already underway.

Google expects the site to create 125 direct local jobs and thousands of indirect jobs related to the construction, adding it prioritised sustainability and “positive impact” for local communities during the planning process.

Google’s data centre lead in the Netherlands, Marco Ynema (pictured, left), said it wanted to continue its support for “local social organisations, schools and companies in Groningen and the Netherlands”.

Its move comes four months after announcing it was building a data centre in the municipality of Oldambt, while its facilities in Middenmeer and the Eemshaven seaport have employed 670 people to date.

The new data centre in Groningen will be equipped with solar panels in line with its green ambitions, Google added.

Google aims to reach net-zero emissions for all of its offices and data centres in the Netherlands, and it expects its purchase of clean energy in the country will help its facilities “achieve more than 90 per cent of CO2-free energy by 2024”.