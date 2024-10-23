Telecom Italia faced the prospect of becoming embroiled in a bribery probe, after police raided the home of one of its managers earlier today (23 October).

The operator released a brief statement pledging to work with investigators after the nation’s Guardia di Finanza conducted the search.

Telecom Italia revealed the authority is probing potential “bribery between private individuals” and stated it would cooperate with the police to “determine any possible liability to the detriment of the company”.

Reuters reported Italian newswire Radiocor revealed the authorities push to execute searches at the Telecom Italia’s manager’s home.

The original article reportedly revealed the police also sought a warrant to search the home of an individual working for NTT Data Italia.

Reuters noted the authority’s searches cover a preliminary stage of any investigation.

NTT Data provides consulting and connectivity services to a host of companies globally, with Telecom Italia one of several operators on its client list.

The Japan-headquartered company recently inked a deal with Nokia to deliver 5G services in parts of the US and is the official digital transformation partner of English Premier League football team Arsenal.