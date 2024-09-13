Mobile World Live (MWL) brings you our top three picks of the week, as Apple unveiled the AI-packed iPhone 16 to much fanfare a day before Huawei’s tri-fold smartphone launch, calls for telecoms market consolidation grew and Vivek Badrinath was named the GSMA’s next director general.

Apple debuts AI-equipped iPhone 16

What happened: Apple unveiled the iPhone 16 series running its Apple Intelligence system, which it stated offers improved understanding of natural-language and will feature across many apps. Meanwhile, Chinese vendor giant Huawei launched the world’s first tri-fold smartphone, priced at more than $2,800.

Why it matters: The Apple Intelligence system announced in June will roll out on the new smartphones in October through iOS 18.1. The range runs on Apple’s new A18 processor, designed specifically for its hyped AI system and overall faster performance. CCS Insight chief analyst Ben Wood said Apple is “betting on software and AI to breathe new life into its most important product to reignite consumer interest and drive upgrade purchases”.

PP Foresight founder Paolo Pescatore added “Apple is doing what it does best, simplifying the user experience to deepen engagement”.

EU urged to soften stance on mergers in new report

What happened: Former European Central Bank president and ex Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi published a 69-page report in which he called on the European Union (EU) to encourage in-market consolidation in telecoms, noting this can boost investment and innovation, and promote healthy competition.

Why it matters: Draghi’s assessment further solidifies operators’ arguments for a new approach to merger regulation. The economist argued the EU should consider aspects of investment commitments and innovation when assessing possible mergers. He also argued for evaluating telecoms regulations on an EU-level instead of member state level.

Industry body GSMA issued a joint statement with Connect Europe in support of Draghi’s report, warning “without a new approach to merger regulation, Europe will not be able to compete globally and fall behind even further”.

GSMA names new Director General

What happened: Former Vantage Towers CEO Vivek Badrinath is to succeed outgoing GSMA director general Mats Granryd, who is stepping down from the role at the end of March 2025.

Why it matters: GSMA chair and Telefonica CEO Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete stated the telecoms association values Badrinath’s “deep understanding of the industry and its potential”, with the future director general outlining an ambition to “extend and amplify the positive impact of the mobile ecosystem for people, industry and society globally”.

Badrinath is scheduled to join the GSMA on 1 January 2025 as DG Designate before taking on the role in April 2025.