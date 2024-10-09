MediaTek introduced its fourth-generation flagship chipset designed to support high-performance smartphone applications, including the latest generative AI (genAI) capabilities.

The chipmaker claimed the Dimensity 9400 was optimised for edge-AI applications, immersive gaming and high grade photography, while being more power efficient than previous chips.

Dimensity 9400 is said to provide 35 per cent faster single-core performance, 28 per cent faster multi-core performance, and be 40 per cent more power efficient than MediaTek’s previous generation flagship chipset.

As for genAI capabilities, MediaTek noted the chipset supports up to 80 per cent faster large language model prompt performance. It also integrates MediaTek’s AI engine, which is designed to support devicemakers or developers in building AI agents.

MediaTek president Joe Chen said the release builds on “our momentum of steady growth in market share, and MediaTek’s legacy of delivering flagship performance in the most efficient design for the best user experiences”.

The company claims Dimensity 9400 is able to bring “PC-level” gaming features to smartphones, with the company stating the HyperEngine technology it co-developed with Arm would offer high quality imagery.