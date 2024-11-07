The GSMA continued to hammer home the need for more affordable mobile access, welcoming regulatory environments and digital skills to close connectivity gaps in sub-Saharan Africa, as it released research pointing to a potential $170 billion GDP contribution by 2030.

In its Mobile Economy sub-Saharan Africa 2024 report, the association predicted the mobile industry’s contribution to GDP would grow from $140 billion in 2023, but suggested the gains could be greater if access was more universal.

The GSMA reiterated a need to close an estimated 13 per cent gap in coverage while initiating measures to make it easier for those within range of a mobile network to access it.

Its research continues to point to a 60 per cent usage gap in sub-Saharan Africa, which it blames on the cost of devices along with a lack of digital skills and worries over online safety.

Mobile internet penetration stood at 27 per cent at end-2023, the GSMA stated.

“To fully realise the benefits of connectivity, it is essential for operators, policymakers and stakeholders to address affordability barriers, support infrastructure expansion and foster collaborations that drive digital inclusion and economic impact,” Angela Wamola, head of sub-Saharan Africa for the GSMA, said.

The GSMA noted other challenges include high operating costs, inflation and volatility in energy prices.

It again identified AI and satellite as technologies with the potential to address some of the region’s issues, with its own Open Gateway API initiative credited as helping address security concerns.

The GSMA predicted 4G would overtake 3G as the primary mobile technology in the region by 2030, with adoption hitting 50 per cent.

Nascent 5G deployments are expected to reap a 17 per cent adoption rate, with a financial contribution of $10 billion.