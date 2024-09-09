Former Vodafone Group executive Vivek Badrinath (pictured) is lined up to succeed Mats Granryd as the director general (DG) of the GSMA, an appointment the industry group expects will promote its next phase of evolution.

Badrinath most recently led Vodafone’s Vantage Towers subsidiary as CEO, a role he relinquished in 2023 for personal reasons. The executive was previously regional CEO of Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific at Vodafone, and counts spells with Nokia and Orange among his long experience in the telecoms industry.

Telefonica chair and CEO, and chair of the GSMA, Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete said the industry group values Badrinath’s “deep understanding of the industry and its potential”, expressing confidence the incoming DG would “drive change and innovation, creating value for both the industry and society”.

Badrinath hinted at a big-picture focus, stating he aims to work with the GSMA board, members and leadership “to extend and amplify the positive impact of the mobile ecosystem for people, industry and society globally”.

The association stated it conducted a “rigorous selection process” to find Granryd’s successor: Badrinath will officially take up the role on 1 April 2025, when the current DG will transition to an advisory role for the remainder of 2025 after nine years at the helm.

Before that Badrinath will join the GSMA on 1 January 2025 as DG Designate.