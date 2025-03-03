LIVE FROM MWC25 BARCELONA: TCL unveiled a range of new smartphones in its 60 Series line, highlighting its new offerings provided enhanced performance, 5G connectivity and improved display technology.

The launches included the TCL 60R 5G and TCL 60 5G, which the vendor spotlighted as offering high-speed connectivity and 120Hz refresh rate displays for smooth visuals.

Meanwhile the new TCL 60 SE and TCL 605 devices offer extended battery life and durability.

Other additions like the TCL 60 SE NXTPAPER 5G and TCL 60 NXTPAPER prioritise visual comfort with blue light filtering and anti-glare capabilities.

The TCL 60 NXTPAPER model has a 6.8-inch display as well as a 108MP main camera and 32MP front camera. Both models are also equipped with AI-driven productivity tools, offering real-time translation, summarisation and note-taking assistance.

While prices vary by country, the new handsets range from a starting price of around £89.99 for the TCL 605 model up to £179.99 for the TCL 60 SE NXTPAPER 5G variant.

Alongside the fresh smartphone range, TCL expanded its Augmented Reality offering with the RayNeo Air 3s AR glasses, which feature a dual acoustic chamber design for immersive audio in what the company claims as an industry first.

As part of its push for 5G broadband, TCL also launched the Linkport IK511 and Linkhub HH516 using5G RedCap technology. The dongle offers plug-and-play connectivity with speeds of up to 220Mbps, while the AI-driven router optimises network performance and power efficiency.