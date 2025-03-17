Counterpoint Research forecast continued gains for the global foundry market in 2025 after growth in Q4 2024 driven by rising AI demand and a continued recovery in China.

Research analyst Adam Chang highlighted the sustainability of AI-driven growth at advanced nodes and a broader stabilisation across legacy process nodes as key trends to watch.

Revenue increased 26 per cent year-on-year, with leading-edge nodes remaining high on AI and flagship smartphone demand.

Mature node foundries, excluding China, continued to struggle with weak use rates of 65 per cent to 70 per cent.

Counterpoint Research noted non-AI demand is gradually recovering, particularly for consumer electronics and PC chips, aided by US tariff-related pre-build and subsidy-driven demand in China.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s market share rose 6 percentage points to 67 per cent, fuelled by high use rates for its leading-edge nodes. The company expects AI-related revenue to double this year.

Samsung Foundry’s share slipped to 11 per cent from 14 per cent, hit by lower use rates and higher R&D expenses, likely tied to advanced node engineering costs.

China-based Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp’s share fell to 5 per cent from 6 per cent, with its use rate falling due to an ongoing capacity expansion.

Last week, TrendForce reported Q4 2024 revenue from the top-ten global foundries increased 26.2 per cent to $38.5 billion.