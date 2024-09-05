Honor unveiled the AI-powered Honor Magic V3 at IFA 2024, its latest flagship it claimed is the world’s thinnest foldable smartphone.

At a launch event at the annual device convention in Germany, Berlin, CEO George Zhao also showed off the Honor MagicBook Art 14 laptop, the Honor Magic Pad2 tablet and the Honor Watch 5, all of which form part of the company’s broader “AI roadmap”.

Honor touted a partnership with Google Cloud for the Honor Magic V3, which enables a host of AI capabilities including translation tools based on the technology giant’s models, as well as various productivity features.

Matt Waldbusser, MD global solutions and consumer AI at Google Cloud, said the tie-up delivers “users the ability to experience new, exciting possibilities with AI in their daily lives”.

Honor Magic V3 features a 6.43-inch external display and a 7.92-inch internal screen. It comes with a “sleek” folded thickness of 9.2-millimetre, weighing just 226 grams. Honor claims it employs 19 different materials and 114 “microstructures” to allow a thin form feature.

The device packs a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, a 50MP main unit and a 40MP set-up with an ultra-wide lens, features Honor noted are geared towards users seeking “stunning smartphone photography”.

It sports an array of AI photography tools, including motion sensing and a portrait enhancement technology.

Honor also improved the Magic V3’s impact resistance “by 40 times” compared to other flagship units, with ability to withstand up to 500,000 folding cycles. It is powered by a 5150 mAH battery which supports fast-charging modes.

It is available in green, black and reddish brown, priced £1699.99.