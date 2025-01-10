Count Google and Microsoft among the recent spate of Big Tech companies that have reportedly donated to President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration fund after each kicked in $1 million.

CNBC reported the two tech titans are donating to the Trump fund after Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Platforms and Jeff Bezos’ Amazon each pledged the same amount in December ahead Trump’s swearing ceremony on 20 January.

The news site stated Microsoft previously contributed $500,000 to the inauguration fund during Trump’s first term, as well as the same amount for President Joe Biden.

Axios reported last week that Apple CEO Tim Cook is also donating the same amount, while OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is planning to give $1 million to the fund.

Microsoft vice chair and president Brad Smith stated in a blog earlier in January the company is on track to spend approximately $80 billion to build out AI-enabled data centres, with the bulk of that amount slated for the US.

With perhaps an eye towards pushing US AI policies in a favourable direction, Smith mentioned Trump nine times in his blog.

“If the Trump Administration can build upon the best AI steps that have emerged in the past four years through international AI diplomacy, including the G7, the United States will offer the world a compelling value proposition,” Smith said.