Google reportedly entered talks to acquire Canadian eye-tracking start-up AdHawk Microsystems for $115 million, as part of efforts to upgrade its smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) headsets.

According to Bloomberg, the proposed deal includes $15 million in conditional payments tied to the start-up meeting specific performance milestones. The tech giant is in the final stages of negotiations, with the deal reportedly expected to close by the end of the week.

AdHawk Microsystems provides its advanced technology to manufacturers, enabling precise eye-tracking without traditional cameras. The company develops low-power components, which analyse corneal and pupil movements faster and with higher accuracy than competing sensors.

The start-up is supported by the venture arms of companies including Samsung, Intel, HP and Sony Group. Additionally, EssilorLuxottica, the owner of Ray-Ban and Meta’s partner in smart glasses, is also an investor.

If completed, the acquisition would bring AdHawk Microsystems’ eye-tracking technology under Google’s umbrella, providing a boost to its AR and VR offerings.

Google launched its Glass smart glasses headset more than a decade ago, but discontinued the device range in 2023 after it struggled to gain widespread adoption.

Since, the company has explored a potential return to the market and ramped up its investment in AR and VR, highlighting advancements in AI as a driver for renewed interest in the technology.

In December 2024, the company launched Android XR, a dedicated operating system for immersive devices. Meanwhile in early 2025, it acquired parts of HTC’s XR division, acquiring more engineers and intellectual assets to accelerate development.