Google shifted the team behind its Gemini chatbot to its DeepMind research lab as part of an effort to consolidate various groups working on AI under one roof.

CEO Sundar Pichai (pictured) stated in a staff blog Google is streamlining its structures as “AI moves faster than any technology before it”.

“To keep increasing the pace of progress, we’ve been making shifts to simplify our structures along the way.”

He explained moving its teams closer together “will improve feedback loops” and speed “deployment of our new models in the Gemini app”.

Sissie Hsiao, VP and GM, Gemini experiences and Google Assistant, will report to Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis.

Google also announced Prabhakar Raghavan, who has led the company’s search engine, research, workspace and advertising products over the past 12 years, will become CTO, working closely with Pichai.

Nick Fox, a member of Raghavan’s leadership staff, will lead the Knowledge and Information team.

Pichai stated Fox had been instrumental in shaping Google’s AI product roadmap in recent years.