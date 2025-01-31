Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp raised alarm after nearly 100 users were reportedly targeted by spyware owned by Israeli hacking software-maker Paragon Solutions.

In a statement seen by various outlets, the company asserted Paragon’s spyware attempted to compromise devices owned by media personnel and members of civil society through WhatsApp, but did not specify details about the affected users or the methods used for the hack.

According to Reuters, WhatsApp successfully interrupted the hacking attempt and directed impacted users to the Canadian internet watchdog Citizen Lab. While the company did not reveal how Paragon’s involvement in the hack was determined, officials confirmed that law enforcement and industry partners had been notified.

Additionally, WhatsApp apparently sent Paragon a cease-and-desist letter after the hack, with a representative stating the Meta-owned platform “will continue to protect people’s ability to communicate privately”.

The perpetrators of the attack remain unknown. Similar to other spyware manufacturers, Paragon provides hacking software to government clients, according to The Guardian.

In 2019, WhatsApp encountered issues with Israeli technology company NSO Group. The company filed a lawsuit alleging the group used malware to conduct surveillance on 1,400 users, including journalists and human rights activists, through the app.