Meta Platforms-owned Instagram rolled out a tranche of new features for its direct messaging (DM) function, including the ability to compose messages and send them at a later date.

Writing messages in advance allows users to contact people across different time zones.

They can also schedule the sending of reminders, for example covering joint school projects so the message is the first thing friends see in the morning.

Instagram users can also pin a message, image, meme or Reel to the top of their chats.

The social media giant explained they can pin up to three messages per conversation.

Additional fresh DM features include the ability invite friends to a group chat by using a QR code and message translations compatible with 99 languages.

Another feature enables users to share music within the app without leaving chats.

They can search for music and share a 30-second preview of any song in Instagram’s music library through group chats or a broadcast channel.

The new features are available globally on iOS and Android devices, with web access to follow at a later date.