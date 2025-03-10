AT&T reportedly scaled back its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts, making funding cuts for LGBTQ+ programmes and restructured its leadership, following industry trends as US businesses face growing scrutiny from the Trump administration.

Bloomberg cited a post on social media platform X by conservative social media activist Robby Starbuck who detailed the overhaul. The operator has apparently eliminated all workplace DEI training, halting sales of wearable pins indicating employees’ preferred pronouns, and cancelled Pride events.

In addition, AT&T cut funding for LGBTQ+ initiatives including The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention group for LGBTQ+ youth, and a Pride event series featuring musical artists, dubbed Turn Up the Love. The telecoms giant also plans to open up its employee scholarships to all applicants, discontinuing past eligibility criteria which prioritised applicants from minority groups.

Additionally, the company will no longer participate in external surveys such as the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index, which ranks companies based on LGBTQ+ inclusivity.

Leadership changes are also underway, with Michelle Jordan, previously Chief Diversity Officer at AT&T, now listed as VP of Culture and Inclusion on social networking platform LinkedIn. Her team has also been renamed amidst the strategic overhaul, a source told Bloomberg.

The move comes after US President Donald Trump banned diversity programs in the federal government and suggested he may take action against private companies over “illegal” DEI initiatives.

AT&T is among companies including Amazon and Google that have scaled back diversity efforts in response to mounting pressure including threats of boycotts, lawsuits, and federal prosecution.