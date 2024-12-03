Apple reportedly vowed to invest $1 billion in Indonesia to end a row that has resulted in a ban on the sale of its iPhone 16 line in the country, a tenfold increase from the company’s last offer.

Citing comments from Investment minister Rosan Roeslani, Bloomberg reported the company and the state have settled on the $1 billion as the first phase of a bigger outlay. The minister added he expects to get a written commitment from Apple next week.

The proposed investment marks a vast improvement from the $100 million Apple offered last week, while it had offered an even smaller amount of $10 million when the ban was first imposed.

Roeslani reportedly said the country wanted to “see fairness. You get benefits here. You invest here and create jobs”.

Indonesia hit out at Apple’s previous offer, stating it went against fairness principles and pointed to the company’s investment in other countries, including a $15.4 billion outlay in Vietnam.

Indonesia banned the sales of iPhone 16 smartphones at the end of October because the devices did not meet a requirement to use at least 40 per cent of parts made in the country.

Longer-term, Roeslani suggested Indonesia wants Apple to manufacture its devices locally and open a local plant, creating a ripple effect of investment across related sectors.

‘The most important thing is that the global value chain will move to us,” he added.